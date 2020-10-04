Menu
Emergency services' huge effort to find missing hiker

Jacobbe Mcbride
Jacobbe McBride, jacobbe.mcbride@gladstoneobserver.com.au
4th Oct 2020 9:55 AM
RACQ Capricorn Rescue assisted in the search for a lost hiker on Mt Larcom yesterday afternoon.

The Rescue300 crew responded to the task, leaving base at approximately 5.36pm, and was on scene for an aerial search.

Queensland Police Service and State Emergency Service officers searched the western side of the mountain.

Upon arrival to the scene, the RACQ Capricorn Rescue crew was in communication with QPS who were co-ordinating the ground search for the missing hiker.

The RACQ Capricorn Rescue helicopter conducted numerous passes over the search area which was very dense bushland.

With the failing light the crew resorted to the on-board search lights and night vision devices to continue into the night.

After a lengthy period on scene and with high winds buffeting the helicopter, Rescue 300 returned to base to refuel, at which time the crew were informed the ground party had located and been in verbal contact with the hiker and were attempting to walk them out.

No patients were transported during this mission.

Gladstone Observer

