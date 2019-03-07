Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Paul Erbert is a winner of the Shop Local and Win campaign.
Paul Erbert is a winner of the Shop Local and Win campaign. The Observer GLA070319PROMO
Community

Find out how you can win just by shopping local

Mark Zita
by
7th Mar 2019 6:00 PM

GLADSTONE residents who have shown their support for local businesses are being rewarded with big wins of their own.

Prizes for The Observer's Shop Local and Win promotion are being drawn throughout the week at Yaralla Sports Club, where vouchers are being handed out to those who support selected retailers.

Local shoppers are grinning after the draws started March 1, with 17 winners walking away with gift vouchers.

Those entered in the draw are required to be present at Yaralla Sports Club when their name is drawn out of the barrel.

shop local and win
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Breast cancer surgeon is 2019's Inspirational Woman

    premium_icon Breast cancer surgeon is 2019's Inspirational Woman

    News Dr Dauway incorporates mindfulness and yoga into her surgical practice to help those who have experienced breast cancer live a quality life after treatment

    BOOST: Almost $1m in funds to progress Biloela's industry

    premium_icon BOOST: Almost $1m in funds to progress Biloela's industry

    News The money will deliver a new sewage pump station among other things.

    Bushwalkers rescued thanks to smartphone app

    premium_icon Bushwalkers rescued thanks to smartphone app

    News The pair wondered off track and got lost in bushland

    Agnes water residents now allowed to apply for fire permits

    premium_icon Agnes water residents now allowed to apply for fire permits

    News The program is aimed to reduce fuel that can start vegetation fires