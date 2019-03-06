Find out how you can win just by shopping local

GLADSTONE residents who have shown their support for local businesses are being rewarded with big wins of their own.

Prizes for The Observer's Shop Local and Win promotion are being drawn throughout the week at Yaralla Sports Club, where vouchers are being handed out to those who support selected retailers.

Local shoppers are grinning after the draws started March 1, with 13 winners walking away with gift vouchers.

Those entered in the draw are required to be present at Yaralla Sports Club when their name is drawn out of the barrel.