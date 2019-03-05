Find out how you can win just by shopping local

Stephen Baynton is a winner of the Shop Local and Win campaign.

Stephen Baynton is a winner of the Shop Local and Win campaign. Jess McKay GLA050319PROMO

GLADSTONE residents who have shown their support for local businesses are now being rewarded with some big wins of their own.

Prizes for The Observer's Shop Local and Win promotion are being drawn throughout the week at Yaralla Sports Club, where vouchers are being handed out to those who supported selected retailers.

The local shoppers are already grinning after the draws started Friday night, with thirteen winners walking away with gift vouchers.

Those entered in the draw are required to be present at Yaralla Sports Club when their name is drawn out of the barrel.