Find out how you can win a $50 gift card
SHOPPERS now have the opportunity to win a $50 gift between March 1-10, thanks to The Observer and Yaralla Sports Club.
Customers from the following shops are eligible to enter by filling out an entry form with any purchase.
- 3 Style Clothing
- A & M Slashing
- Artistic Ink Tattoo Studio
- Auckland Street Office
- National
- Aussie Blokes Clothes
- Belle ame Beautique
- Black Dagger Tattoo
- Boy Espresso Bar
- Boyne Bakery
- Calliope Gift, Garden & Party
- Cartridge World
- Chillaxing
- Gladstone Central News & Gifts
- CQ Pet & Produce
- E-Male Lifestyle
- Everything Uniform
- Fordy's Spar Express
- Sun Valley
- Georges Barber Shop
- Gladstone Bicycle Centre
- Gladstone Cinema
- Gladstone Lash and Brown Room
- Gladstone Newsagency
- Gladstone Printing Services
- Halo Hair Studio Gladstone
- Hidden Wardrobe
- Hogs Breath Gladstone
- Jan's Flower Shoppe
- Joe Oram & Associates
- Miss India
- Mt Larcom Feed Shed
- Nextra Valley News
- Oak and Vine
- Our Tiny emporium
- Opposite Lock
- Patrick Jewellers
- Photopia Studio
- Port City Pet World
- Print Wright
- Saltt Clothing
- Sassi Furniture
- Scrapbook Fantasies
- Sew Patch n Quilt
- Shoe Luxe
- Spar Express
- New Auckland
- Sportspower
- The Beerless Bar
- The Junction Café
- The Mix Enterprises P/L
- True Colours Tattoo Studio
- Yaralla Sports Club
All forms must be delivered to the barrel at Yaralla Sports Club.
The winner will be drawn each night at 6pm in the Yaralla Sports Club.
Entrants must be present at the draw to redeem their prize.
Full terms and conditions can be viewed at http://www.gladstoneobserver.com.au/competitionterms.