Find out how you can win a $50 gift card

SHOPPERS now have the opportunity to win a $50 gift between March 1-10, thanks to The Observer and Yaralla Sports Club.

Customers from the following shops are eligible to enter by filling out an entry form with any purchase.

3 Style Clothing

A & M Slashing

Artistic Ink Tattoo Studio

Auckland Street Office

National

Aussie Blokes Clothes

Belle ame Beautique

Black Dagger Tattoo

Boy Espresso Bar

Boyne Bakery

Calliope Gift, Garden & Party

Cartridge World

Chillaxing

Gladstone Central News & Gifts

CQ Pet & Produce

E-Male Lifestyle

Everything Uniform

Fordy's Spar Express

Sun Valley

Georges Barber Shop

Gladstone Bicycle Centre

Gladstone Cinema

Gladstone Lash and Brown Room

Gladstone Newsagency

Gladstone Printing Services

Halo Hair Studio Gladstone

Hidden Wardrobe

Hogs Breath Gladstone

Jan's Flower Shoppe

Joe Oram & Associates

Miss India

Mt Larcom Feed Shed

Nextra Valley News

Oak and Vine

Our Tiny emporium

Opposite Lock

Patrick Jewellers

Photopia Studio

Port City Pet World

Print Wright

Saltt Clothing

Sassi Furniture

Scrapbook Fantasies

Sew Patch n Quilt

Shoe Luxe

Spar Express

New Auckland

Sportspower

The Beerless Bar

The Junction Café

The Mix Enterprises P/L

True Colours Tattoo Studio

Yaralla Sports Club

All forms must be delivered to the barrel at Yaralla Sports Club.

The winner will be drawn each night at 6pm in the Yaralla Sports Club.

Entrants must be present at the draw to redeem their prize.

Full terms and conditions can be viewed at http://www.gladstoneobserver.com.au/competitionterms.