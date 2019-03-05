Find out how you can take part in national swimwear pageant

QUALIFYING HEATS: Last year's Maxim Australian Swimsuit Model of the Year winner Yana Vozharovskaya, with runner up Valeria Sizova, second runner up Lara Mitton, Miss Personality Courtney Elizabeth and Miss Social Media Shae Haddow.

THE first of three qualifying heats for the 2019 Maxim Australian Swimwear Model of the Year will begin in Gladstone this Friday.

The event will be held over three weeks at the Rocky Glen Hotel and is run by Procon Leisure.

Finalists have the opportunity to share a prize pool including a feature shoot in the Maxim magazine and a trip to an international pageant opportunity.

In addition, every winner will get the opportunity to experience a calendar shoot.

Procon general manager Aaron Ainsworth said he's happy for the qualifying heats to be back.

"We're thrilled to bring Procon Leisure events back to Gladstone and the Rocky Glen Hotel,” Mr Ainsworth said.

The contest is open to women over 18 at the time of entry and prospective entrants can register by contacting Procon Leisure on 0402 704 418.