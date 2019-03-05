Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
QUALIFYING HEATS: Last year's Maxim Australian Swimsuit Model of the Year winner Yana Vozharovskaya, with runner up Valeria Sizova, second runner up Lara Mitton, Miss Personality Courtney Elizabeth and Miss Social Media Shae Haddow.
QUALIFYING HEATS: Last year's Maxim Australian Swimsuit Model of the Year winner Yana Vozharovskaya, with runner up Valeria Sizova, second runner up Lara Mitton, Miss Personality Courtney Elizabeth and Miss Social Media Shae Haddow. Contributed
News

Find out how you can take part in national swimwear pageant

5th Mar 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE first of three qualifying heats for the 2019 Maxim Australian Swimwear Model of the Year will begin in Gladstone this Friday.

The event will be held over three weeks at the Rocky Glen Hotel and is run by Procon Leisure.

Finalists have the opportunity to share a prize pool including a feature shoot in the Maxim magazine and a trip to an international pageant opportunity.

In addition, every winner will get the opportunity to experience a calendar shoot.

Procon general manager Aaron Ainsworth said he's happy for the qualifying heats to be back.

"We're thrilled to bring Procon Leisure events back to Gladstone and the Rocky Glen Hotel,” Mr Ainsworth said.

The contest is open to women over 18 at the time of entry and prospective entrants can register by contacting Procon Leisure on 0402 704 418.

gladstone region maxim swimsuit competition
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    'Really important': Business learn about digital marketing

    premium_icon 'Really important': Business learn about digital marketing

    News The Digital Ready program offers tourism businesses free workshops that focuses on enhancing operations

    • 5th Mar 2019 10:00 AM
    Fate of plant species could depend on individual landholders

    premium_icon Fate of plant species could depend on individual landholders

    News There are six endangered species identified in the Gladstone region.

    • 5th Mar 2019 10:00 AM
    Consultancy group discuss Memorial Park future

    premium_icon Consultancy group discuss Memorial Park future

    News There's still time to complete the survey and have your say.

    • 5th Mar 2019 9:00 AM
    Gladstone turns it up on national television

    premium_icon Gladstone turns it up on national television

    News What the Mayor said on live tv this morning

    • 5th Mar 2019 8:51 AM