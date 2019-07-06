Find out how you can change a child's life

ARE you interested in becoming a foster carer? This is how you can get started.

What is the process involved in applying?

Foundations Care child, youth and families manager for Central Queensland Ellie Thomas said an expression of interest was made online and that the application was "quite a lengthy process".

"If people are interested in helping our most vulnerable children, we would really welcome them contacting us," Ms Thomas said.

The expression of interest form can be found at foundcarekids.org.au

Are there eligibility criteria?

Ms Thomas said a foster carer was assessed on their "appropriateness".

Much to some people's surprise, Ms Thomas said a foster carer wasn't chosen based on their age, relationship status or financial situation.

"Age isn't a barrier. It's all about the individual person," Ms Thomas said.

"Eligibility from that point of view is quite open.

"What we want to really drill down on is the type of person and the appropriate care and home they can provide for children."

When assessing "appropriateness", Ms Thomas said a successful applicant would require a blue card, a criminal history check and understanding of parenting, trauma and disabilities.

Characteristics that are valued in a foster carer include: commitment, resilience, patience, understanding, care, compassion, a sense of humour, and the ability to say goodbye when it comes time for the child to be reunited with their biological family.

How do I know whether I will be the best foster carer for the child?

Ms Thomas said the team at Foundations Care prioritised the importance of carefully matching and pairing a child with a foster carer.

"When it comes to placing a foster child in a home, placement matching is really important to us," she said.

"It's important to match the right child with the right carer.

"When we are experiencing carer shortage, we can't do that effectively."