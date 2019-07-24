Find out how you can celebrate a jam-packed seniors week

Joan Green, Janet Domoney and David Palmer at the Mayor's seniors week morning tea, held at Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre on 25 August, 2018.

Joan Green, Janet Domoney and David Palmer at the Mayor's seniors week morning tea, held at Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre on 25 August, 2018. Matt Taylor GLA250818MTEA

IT'S time to celebrate the region's senior citizens as part of 2019 Seniors Week from August 17-25.

Gladstone Regional Council has a range of activities on offer encouraging residents aged over 55 to get active, have fun and engage with the community.

Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett said the program offers nearly 90 events across 41 venues.

"Our seniors can try their hand at darts, learn to play the ukulele, take yoga and meditation classes, learn self-defence, whip up a quick and healthy meal or perfect the ancient art of bonsai,” he said.

"The week also aims to reduce social isolation by bringing together members of our community in a fun and social setting.”

The council has worked with a number of regional businesses and organisations to create the program.

Bookings are required for some events.

The Senior's Week Mayor's Morning Tea will be held on Friday, August 23 from 9.30am at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre.

Here is a selection of activities around the region. The complete program is available on Gladstone Council's website.

BITS:

Songbird Collages, August 19, 2pm.

Come and try Tai Chi, Qigong, August 22, 9.30am.

Old time dance, August 24, 2pm.

Calliope:

Latin dance for seniors, August 17, 1pm.

Driftwood mosaics, August 22, 10am.

Oztangles, August 19, 2pm.

Discovery Coast:

Seniors bushfire safety, August 17, 12.30pm.

Play mahjong, August 21, 9.30am.

Blast your budget cooking class, August 22, 9am.

Gladstone:

Curtis Island cruise, August 19, 8am.

Orchid-growing workshop, August 20, 9am

Mobile phone photography workshop, August 20, 1pm

Bushwalk, August 22, 7.45am

Seniors Week Mayor's Morning Tea, August 23, 9.30am

Country and western line dancing evening, August 23, 5pm