Find out how to get these limited edition hot cross buns

FRESH: Employees Linda Smith, Mel Potts and Amanda Booth with hot cross buns baked and sold at Coles. Mike Richards GLA301218XBUN

HOT cross buns have hit the shelves almost four months ahead of Easter.

Last year Coles stores across the country sold almost 2.5million hot cross buns in January alone.

This year Coles Gladstone on Dawson Hwy started selling the seasonal favourites two days after Christmas with Woolworths expected to follow suit in early January.

Coles Gladstone store manager Jaryd Lawson said customers looked forward to seeing hot cross buns make an early appearance.

"If the demand wasn't there, we wouldn't be selling them,” Mr Lawson said.

Yesterday, as part of its national rollout, Coles announced five new flavours, as well as jumbo-sized hot cross buns and an expanded gluten-free range including fruit and chocolate.

Mr Lawson said Coles Gladstone was already selling the jumbo hot cross buns and three of the five new flavours: sticky date & butterscotch, traditional fruit and indulgent salted caramel.

He said two new limited edition flavours would also be available, with belgian chocolate cherry to be sold from February 18 to March 31 and raspberry and white chocolate to be sold from April 1 to April 21.

Some people expressed disappointment online about the product being sold before the Easter period.

Business psychologist Michelle Robbe said this was a normal reaction which was similar to the analogy of people who put up Christmas decorations in August.