Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
PRISTINE: Southern Great Barrier Reef tourism brought in $1.2 billion last year.
PRISTINE: Southern Great Barrier Reef tourism brought in $1.2 billion last year. Matt Taylor GLA140318TRIP
Business

Find out how SGBR businesses can nominate for state awards

MATT HARRIS
by
21st Apr 2019 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SOUTHERN Great Barrier Reef businesses are being urged to go for Gold at the 2019 Queensland Tourism Awards.

Queensland Tourism Industry Council chief executive Daniel Gschwind said the Queensland Tourism Awards would celebrate the achievements of tourism operators in the Sunshine State following an exceptional year for Queenslanders in 2018.

"Southern Great Barrier Reef tourism operators continue to significantly contribute to the industry and the community, bringing in $1.2billion to the region in 2018," MrGschwind said.

"Businesses can enter 28 award categories at this year's Awards, which will honour and celebrate achievements, specific events and individuals, and the diverse array of tourism operators that have contributed to the booming Queensland tourism industry."

Last year more than 200 of Queensland's top tourism businesses from Cape York to Coolangatta entered the awards.

Now in its third year, the RACQ People's Choice Award will again provide the public with the opportunity to have their say and vote for their favourite tourism experience and service or accommodation provider.

There are 29 awards with winners to be announced on November8 at the Sunshine Coast.

Nominations for the Awards will be open until May31.

Submissions will be finalised in late-August.

Visit queenslandtourism awards.com.au to enter.

Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    What's open and closed for Easter in the Gladstone region

    premium_icon What's open and closed for Easter in the Gladstone region

    News We've compiled a list of opening hours for businesses and services in the region

    Win a free cruise for you and five friends

    Win a free cruise for you and five friends

    News Enter now for your chance to set sail for the South Pacific

    SHOW ME THE MONEY: Domestic visitors in big cash splurge

    premium_icon SHOW ME THE MONEY: Domestic visitors in big cash splurge

    News 'These statistics prove that strategy is paying off'

    • 21st Apr 2019 2:00 PM
    PHOTOS: Easter race day draws huge crowds

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Easter race day draws huge crowds

    News Were you snapped by our photographer at this weekend's races?