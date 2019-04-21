Find out how SGBR businesses can nominate for state awards

SOUTHERN Great Barrier Reef businesses are being urged to go for Gold at the 2019 Queensland Tourism Awards.

Queensland Tourism Industry Council chief executive Daniel Gschwind said the Queensland Tourism Awards would celebrate the achievements of tourism operators in the Sunshine State following an exceptional year for Queenslanders in 2018.

"Southern Great Barrier Reef tourism operators continue to significantly contribute to the industry and the community, bringing in $1.2billion to the region in 2018," MrGschwind said.

"Businesses can enter 28 award categories at this year's Awards, which will honour and celebrate achievements, specific events and individuals, and the diverse array of tourism operators that have contributed to the booming Queensland tourism industry."

Last year more than 200 of Queensland's top tourism businesses from Cape York to Coolangatta entered the awards.

Now in its third year, the RACQ People's Choice Award will again provide the public with the opportunity to have their say and vote for their favourite tourism experience and service or accommodation provider.

There are 29 awards with winners to be announced on November8 at the Sunshine Coast.

Nominations for the Awards will be open until May31.

Submissions will be finalised in late-August.

Visit queenslandtourism awards.com.au to enter.