'Find new friends': Drunken boat thieves caught in the act

FILE PIC: A Gladstone man has been told to "find new friends" after a drunken attempt to steal a boat.

WHILE the goal may have been unclear, unorganised and carried out by a group of intoxicated mates as a spur of the moment idea, a Gladstone man's role in the mission was as clear as the ocean he wanted to be sailing on.

His task: be on the look-out and warn his friends if he saw anyone coming.

The 20-year-old piled in the car with his mates and parked outside a Tannum Sands residence on July 8 between 3.30 - 4.10am.

Outside the home parked up on the nature strip was the resident's boat.

While it was not heard in court how many people were involved in the offending, police prosecutor Gavin Reece said at least two other co-offenders jumped onto the boat.

He said the defendant stayed on the ground nearby, on the look-out.

While the others were rummaging around on the boat, the owner came out flashing his torch and began yelling.

The group, including the defendant, realised the mission had been compromised, got back into the car and drove off.

These were the facts read out in the Gladstone Magistrates Court after the man pleaded guilty to one count of entering a premises with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Mr Reece said the defendant attended the police station and told officers that he and friends had been drinking on the night, and randomly decided to go for a drive.

Defence lawyer Rio Ramos said her client worked in retail and security and was worried that a conviction recorded would see him lose his security licence.

Ms Ramos said at the time her client was intoxicated and "goofing around with mates".

Gladstone magistrate Melanie Ho told the man to 'find new friends' if he wanted to keep his security licence.

Ms Ho imposed an $800 fine, but did not record a conviction as the man had no criminal history.

The co-offenders will appear in the Gladstone Magistrates Court at a later date.