Gladstone RSPCA Veterinary Nurse Stevi Bax and seven-year-old Manu. Paul Braven GLA200617RSPCA
RSPCA Adoption Day: Find a 'fur-ever' friend

Gregory Bray
23rd Feb 2018 4:30 AM

THIS Sunday, Gladstone's abandoned dogs and cats will get the chance to 'interview' prospective owners and hopefully find new homes as part of the RSPCA's Adopt-A-Pet drive.

This weekend the RSPCA is running a national campaign to clear their kennels, so they've slashed the price of adopting a pet to $29.

Gladstone RSPCA volunteer Nicole Allison said she was not surprised that interest in the event had been overwhelming, as the usual price for adopting a dog can be between $150 - $400 and cats cost $180.

"It's definitely a bargain! Even at full price we rarely recover what it costs us to get a pet ready to adopt. We have to pay for veterinary treatment which includes a check-up, de-sexing, vaccinations, dental work and micro-chipping. Then there are the normal costs of grooming and feeding plus collars, leads, beds, bowls, toys and treats," said Ms. Allison.

 

We'll do our best to match each pet with the best owner for it

Nicole Allison

 

She added that the response to this weekends event had been amazing. "The volunteer phone has been ringing constantly for the past couple of days. I must have answered at least 100 calls and the other volunteers have been rushed off their feet," she said.

But she wanted to let prospective owners know that it wasn't a 'Boxing Day Sale' event where it's first come, first served.

"On Sunday if you find a dog or cat you like you can submit an expression of interest for it, but it may be one of several for the same pet. Afterwards, we'll do our best to match each pet with the best owner for it."

She said that anyone who misses out on a pet this weekend, to keep checking the RSPCA website for new arrivals. "It's sad, but every year after Christmas we are inundated with abandoned dogs and cats. I've already got a full page list of dogs to pick up from owners who no longer want them," said Ms. Allison.

People interested in adopting a pet can view the dogs at the RSPCA kennels at 17 Albert Rd, near the power station, this Sunday from 9am to 12pm.

Anyone wanting to adopt a cat should visit the cat shelter at 17 Pams Court, Beecher, between 10am and 12pm.

Hopefully you'll find your new 'Furever' friend.

