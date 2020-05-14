Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Home agents are using a calculator to calculate the loan period each month for the customer.
Home agents are using a calculator to calculate the loan period each month for the customer.
Crime

Financier guilty of $1.1M fraud on clients

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
14th May 2020 8:43 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A Townsville financial adviser has pleaded guilty to defrauding clients of more than $1 million to fund his lavish lifestyle.

Anthony Vivian Dick entered his guilty pleas to 11 charges in March, just days after his first court appearance for tampering with his clients' superannuation, pension and savings accounts.

ASIC alleged that between March, 2006 and December, 2017 Mr Dick transferred about $1.1 million from these accounts to fund his personal lifestyle expenses.

It is alleged the Rangewood man used his clients' money to fund his personal lifestyle expenses.

Mr Dick operated from his business called Advantage Financial Services, and is alleged to have fleeced 13 people from around the Townsville region.

Court documents show the monetary value he is alleged to have taken from previous clients, ranged from $5000 to more than $30,000 per person.

The charges carry various maximum penalties of between ten to fourteen years' jail.

Mr Dick will face Townsville District Court after The Commonwealth Department of Public Prosecutions presents an indictment to court.

Originally published as Financier guilty of $1.1M fraud on clients

More Stories

crime finance fraud money queensland crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Meth addict busted three times in eight months

        premium_icon Meth addict busted three times in eight months

        News Police were going to use a grinder to access a safe which the defendant had hidden 25.422g of meth, of which 18.799g was pure.

        Woman and teen in hospital after two-vehicle crash

        premium_icon Woman and teen in hospital after two-vehicle crash

        News A WOMAN in her 20s and a male teenager was taken to hospital after a two-vehicle...

        Big tracts of land opened near Gladstone for gas exploration

        premium_icon Big tracts of land opened near Gladstone for gas exploration

        News Move has the potential to deliver millions of dollars and hundreds of jobs to the...

        Commercial fisher ‘ignorantly’ entered prohibited GBR zone

        premium_icon Commercial fisher ‘ignorantly’ entered prohibited GBR zone

        Crime The court heard the Gold Coast fisherman only came to the area once a year.