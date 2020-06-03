Financial pressures relieved for BMX club

ONE BIG FAMILY: The crew from Gladstone Harbour City BMX Club. PICTURE: Nick Kossatch

SOME SPORTS clubs in the Gladstone Region have gleefully accepted the Gladstone Regional Council's Rise Up Funds.

Of those clubs was the Harbour City BMX Club and president Bruce Crow was delighted.

The $5000 fund given to clubs would ease the financial strain on them with income streams lost because of the COVID-19 pandemic causing the postponements and impending cancellations of some codes.

Bruce Crow won the Sports Official Award at Gladstone Regional Council's Australia Day Awards 2020. PICTURE: Eilish Massie

"This grant will help us pay all the bills that have been building up and that are coming," Crow said.

"These are power, rates, water and other small expenses to restart the club.

"I was hopeful that we would receive the grant and thanks to the Gladstone Regional Council."

Crow said the key to the application success was to explain how the grant could be used.

"If we could remove all expenses that have built up and coming to the club, then any money we can make moving forward would be saved and help us get things rolling again," he said.

In another step closer to competition, training commenced yesterday under the Queensland Government stage two restrictions.

Crow said this was another positive step forward toward what he hoped would be a major event to be hosted at the HCBMX complex at Sun Valley.

"It will be a while before we can hold a race night," he said.

"However, we are still planning to hold the Queensland Country Championship at the end of the year."

The date for that was not yet confirmed and Crow said that by that stage there would be no restrictions on numbers and something that Gladstone businesses would benefit from.

"The BMX Queensland events calendar for the end of the year will be very condensed," Crow said.

"We will be hosting one of the major events for the year."

Some of the other Gladstone sports associations that were recipients of the grant were Gladstone Wallabys Rugby League Club, Valleys Diehards Junior Rugby League Club Gladstone, Gladstone Netball Association, Gladstone and District Hockey Association.

