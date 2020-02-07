Menu
Financial assistance for Gladstone residents affected by fire

Tegan Annett, tegan.annett@gladstoneobserver.com.au
7th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
GLADSTONE residents affected by the recent bushfire disaster could be eligible for financial assistance.

The region has been added to the Australian Government Diaster Recovery Payment.

The one-off payment of $1000 for adults and $400 for children is for those who have been injured, or have had their home significantly damaged or destroyed as a result of the bushfires.

Residents living in the Gladstone local government area could also be eligible for the Disaster Recovery Allowance.

Disaster Recovery Allowance is a short term payment if you have lost income as a direct result of the fires.

It's equivalent to the maximum rate of Newstart or Youth Allowance.

The quickest and easiest way to make a claim is by calling 180 22 66.

For more information about making a claim go to: www. servicesaustralia.gov.au/disas ter.

Gladstone Observer

