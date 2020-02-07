Financial assistance for Gladstone residents affected by fire
GLADSTONE residents affected by the recent bushfire disaster could be eligible for financial assistance.
The region has been added to the Australian Government Diaster Recovery Payment.
The one-off payment of $1000 for adults and $400 for children is for those who have been injured, or have had their home significantly damaged or destroyed as a result of the bushfires.
Residents living in the Gladstone local government area could also be eligible for the Disaster Recovery Allowance.
Disaster Recovery Allowance is a short term payment if you have lost income as a direct result of the fires.
It's equivalent to the maximum rate of Newstart or Youth Allowance.
The quickest and easiest way to make a claim is by calling 180 22 66.
For more information about making a claim go to: www. servicesaustralia.gov.au/disas ter.