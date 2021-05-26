Menu
Police say a former financial adviser swindled clients out of $3.92m. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gaye Gerard
Financial adviser stole $3.92m: cops

by Anton Nilsson
26th May 2021 7:56 AM | Updated: 8:25 AM

A former financial adviser working in Sydney has been slapped with a long list of fraud charges after police say he swindled clients out of $3.92m.

The 42-year-old Artarmon man worked at a CBD firm where he allegedly defrauded clients between May 2017 and March 2020.

The alleged victims included an 86-year-old woman, police said.

Police officers from Sydney’s north shore received reports the woman had allegedly been defrauded in March last year and began investigating the financial adviser.

The probe revealed other people were impacted by the alleged fraud as well.

The man was arrested on the morning of May 7 at Chatswood police station. He was charged with knowingly dealing with the proceeds of crime with intent to conceal and 18 counts of dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception.

He was granted conditional bail and was due to appear in court on Wednesday.

Originally published as Financial adviser stole $3.92m: cops

