FINALS BOUND: Bundy on track for back-to-back success

Shelby Cass runs down the court for the Bundaberg Bears earlier this season. Inset: . Brian Cassidy

BASKETBALL: When it comes to a contest, don't mess with these Bundaberg Bears.

The Central Queensland Basketball League side survived its toughest test physically and mentally against Gladstone on Saturday in the Port City, winning 60-49.

Not only did the side remain unbeaten but it also qualified the Bears for the grand final next month after claiming the minor premiership.

As there is only three women's teams in the CQBL the Bears automatically got the spot with only one semi final needed to decide the other finalist.

"It was a game we wanted to win (to set it up),” Bears coach Karla Cameron said.

"We didn't have height so we had to take control of the game in our own way.”

Cameron said the team's intensity won them the game as it matched Gladstone's physicality at times as well.

"We've been training really hard on our intensity in matches,” Cameron said.

"The juniors for us really stepped up.

"It was very physical, Gladstone are a physical team with the way they play.”

The side will play Maryborough this weekend in its final regular season match before the decider.

The Bears could rest players for the contest but Cameron insisted the team would play with the same game plan that has put them in good stead during the season.

"My plan is always to start with our best and strongest five, build a lead and then play our juniors for as long as we can,” she said.

"We have great juniors and it's important to give them as much time as we can.”

Cameron said the preference for the final would be to play Gladstone but said Maryborough would provide a test as well should it make it.

The Bulls will also play Maryborough this weekend after wrapping up the minor premiership with a win against Gladstone last week in the men's competition.

The side won 90-75 in Gladstone but only after Bulls coach Mick Catlin was forced to tell the team to lift.

"In the end it was pleasing but we were in a club basketball funk early on,” he said.

"We were undisciplined and not playing well so I had a go at them at quarter time.

"We then went on a 19-0 run to take back the lead.”

Catlin said it's been a consistent problem throughout the season but he's only making sure he gets the best out of the team.

"No one succeeds unless we all succeed,” he said.

"I've been coaching most of the guys for a few years so it is just an understanding.

"It is giving them the responsibility to play better.”

The Bulls will face Maryborough this Saturday in Bundaberg at 7.30pm with the Bears facing the same side at 6pm.

Tickets are $5 for adults, $2 for those between 13 and 18 with children under-12 getting in for free.