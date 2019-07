The finals of the Confraternity Carnival were held today, wrapping up a massive week of sport in Bundaberg.

In the league, Townsville's Ignatius Park won over Rockhampton's The Cathedral College to take out the Division 1 Cup.

Also in the league, Bundaberg's Shalom College defeated Caboolture's St Columban's to take out the Division 2 Bowl.

In the netball, the Gold Coast's Somerset College won over the Sunshine Coast's Matthew Flinder's College in the Division 1 final.