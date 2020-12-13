Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
07/12/2020: The burnt aftermath of the bush fire on world heritage listed Fraser Island, north of the current fire front, which is in a no fly-zone. There fire burnt to the beaches, and along the famous sand dunes, and continue to smoulder with smoke. Pic Lyndon Mechielsen
07/12/2020: The burnt aftermath of the bush fire on world heritage listed Fraser Island, north of the current fire front, which is in a no fly-zone. There fire burnt to the beaches, and along the famous sand dunes, and continue to smoulder with smoke. Pic Lyndon Mechielsen
News

FINALLY: There’s good news for Fraser Island

Stuart Fast
13th Dec 2020 12:30 PM | Updated: 1:17 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

QFES has announced good news for Fraser Island.

In a Facebook post, QFES said "with the help of welcome rainfall and massive response from our crews … the fire is now contained."

"QFES today is handing back control of the fire to Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service, but our crews will remain on the ground patrolling to ensure the community remains safe."

They thanked the local community, QPWS and the Butchulla Aboriginal Corporation for their help in battling the blaze.

The announcement comes after the Fraser Coast experienced a second lot of rainfall this week, helping combat the fire on the island.

More to come.

More Stories

editors picks fraser island fraser island fire
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Crews return to Round Hill bushfire for third day

        Premium Content Crews return to Round Hill bushfire for third day

        News Firefighters have returned to Round Hill this morning to patrol a bushfire that ignited last Friday.

        Landslip near Round Hill lookout

        Premium Content Landslip near Round Hill lookout

        News A road closure is in place for public safety to enable a thorough inspection and...

        Workman’s Beach camp grounds reopen to the public

        Premium Content Workman’s Beach camp grounds reopen to the public

        News There’s some good news for travellers as the summer holidays start.

        MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        News The biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, December 12.