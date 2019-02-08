Finally, the weather gods smiling on Ferguson Park track

Denis Schultz will have Lucifer's Angel (Race 4 at 5pm) and Aussie Tycoon (Race 5 at 5.40pm) running.

HORSE RACING: In a change from the norm, the Gladstone Turf Club will stage a Family Fun Day and Twilight Races at Ferguson Park racecourse tomorrow.

The first of the five races commence at 3pm with the last jumping from the barriers at 5.40pm.

Gates will open at 11am ensuring that keen racegoers and the punting fraternity won't miss out on the opportunity to bet on the three state metropolitan races with the sizeable on-course bookmakers' ring.

In keeping with the theme, GTC president David Weinert said a number of novelties had been organised to entertain families such as face painting, balloon animals, guinea pig petting, jumping castles and slides. For the adults there will be the bookies, TAB, canteen and bar while rock band Gridlock will play from 5pm until late.

Children will also receive an activity pack on entry which includes ride coupons, food, ice blocks and drink vouchers.

Ferguson Park trainer and track curator Denis Schultz, who these days only has a small team in work, looks to have an excellent chance of preparing a winning double.

Followers of the Schultz stable will have to be patient as his two winning prospects are Lucifer's Angel (Race 4 at 5pm) and Aussie Tycoon (Race 5 at 5.40pm).

A large contingent of visiting trainers are heading down the highways and country roads to race at Ferguson Park.

These include Roma's Craig Smith with unraced Captain Sonador four-years-old Goalagio in the opening event, the $8500 QTIS Maiden Plate (850m).

The fact that Smith is despatching his own jockey Christopher Bryen to ride Goalagio suggests the stable believes the horse will acquit itself admirably.

Smith and Bryen also team up with Malibu Affair in the second race as well as Choice Son in the BM 45 (1194m) and both those horses command respect as well.

Nanango trainer Glenn Richardson has engaged Rocky jockey Dale Evans for his very much in-form galloper Bel Seleva in the Open Handicap (1000m).

Bel Seleva has looked above average in winning its last three starts on the sand track surfaces at Gympie and Bundaberg so similar going at Ferguson Park should suit.

Richardson recently produced Better Than Ready youngster Arnwood to win at Callaghan Park in Rockhampton.

Speaking of which, the Rockhampton Jockey Club has received boosted entries for its seven race TAB card there next Thursday.

Some 90 horses were nominated today which is a vast improvement of only 50 being nominated for the meeting held at that venue last Thursday.

Pleasingly, the $31,000 QTIS 2YO Maiden Handicap (1050m) has received 14 nominations including Richardson's Brigalow Queen which was placed at the track behind Better Reflection at its only start.

A number of youngsters in the noms for the race hailed from last years Capricornia Yearling Sale (CYS) in Rockhampton.

This year's CYA will be held at the Rockhampton Showgrounds on Sunday, April 14 with a catalogue of about 100 yearlings.

The sale follows two huge days of racing on the preceding Friday and Saturday where massive prize-money is due to be distributed at Callaghan Park.