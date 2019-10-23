Menu
Lake Awoonga from the air.
Final touches ahead of Lake Awoonga Adventure Race

MATT HARRIS
, matthew.harris@gladstoneobserver.com.au
23rd Oct 2019 10:00 AM
ANY inaugural event can have teething problems so members of Benaraby Progress Association have been working hard to reduce the risk of that in the lead-up to the Lake Awoonga Adventure Race.

The race will take place early Saturday morning with more than 100 competitors set to tackle the competitive or novice course.

Competitors will run, kayak, bike ride and swim with fun, family and fitness the main objectives of the day.

Progress Association vice president Andrea Ruppik said preparing for the event has had its challenges, but it’s been relatively smooth sailing.

“We’ve got all the track marker signs in, Gladstone Area Water Board helped us out with that and also put the buoys in the water which was great,” Ms Ruppik said.

“The lake is looking good, the area around the lake is looking greener and the recent rain has also kept the dust down.

“We’ve got a really good team who are helping out.”

Ms Ruppik said Saturday wasn’t just about the Adventure Race. There is a family-orientated Picnic in the Park between 11am-3pm.

GAWB is advising road closures will be in place on Saturday morning.

Registration is open and for it and specific race day information, including parking, go to the race event website: laar.com.au

awoonga dam benaraby progress associaiton gladstone area water board lake awoonga lake awoonga adventure race
Gladstone Observer

