Final ship sets sail after big year

GAPDL volunteers Robert Dunnett, Kathy Strachan and Janet Frewen-Lord with CEO Gus Stedman in front of the Explorer Dream in the last cruise ship visit for 2019.

GLADSTONE is reaping the benefits of a growing cruise industry with about a $3-million boost to the economy this year.

The Explorer Dream docked in the port city yesterday for the seventh time this year making it the most frequent visitor and last cruise visit for the year.

There were 15 cruise dates scheduled for the year with one ship cancelled in February due to bad weather.

The Pacific Eden, the Pacific Explorer, the Carnival Spirit and the Massdam also visited Gladstone with November the busiest month.

GADPL CEO Gus Stedman beside the new East Shores precinct construction site in front of the Explorer Dream on the final cruise ship visit for 2019.

Gladstone Area Promotion and Development Limited CEO Gus Stedman said more than 15,000 passengers and 8000 crew had visited this year.

“The vast majority of the visitors who come here are first timers,” Mr Stedman said.

“By and large the feedback is people definitely want to revisit.”

Mr Stedman said GAPDL was in negotiation with a number of tourism operators to develop day trips to the reef, however, the number of cruise visits need to increase.

“You can’t get more ships without having the product,” he said.

“It needs someone to take the leap of faith.

“We have got some ideas we’ve put to cruises if they think about coming next year. Other than that it’s business as usual.”

Explorer Dream passenger Chris Hart has enjoyed her first visit to Gladstone and hopes to come back into the future.

Central Coast resident Chris Hart, one of the visitors on yesterday’s cruise ship, spent about $500 during her visit.

“We went to the yacht club and had some lunch and a couple of drinks and we thought it would be nice to come and stay here,” Ms Hart said.

“We’d like to be able to go out further and see a bit more.”

Trish Steindle has been selling at the Feast on East Markets since 2016 and says it is always worth their while.

Market stall Sparkle and Bling operator Trish Steindle has been selling since 2016 and said on average people spent $50 a purchase.

“The P&O cruise ships are a highlight because that’s when we do our best markets,” Mrs Steindle said.

Tourism operator Darryl Branthwaite has also reaped the benefits of the cruises.

“I certainly believe once East Shores is completed the frequency will pop up,” Mr Branthwaite said.

He said the added number of people in town kept Gladstone Region Tours busy.

“It’s opened up opportunities a lot of people should take advantage of,” Mr Branthwaite said.

So far for 2020 four cruise ships have been confirmed.

More are expected to be scheduled in January.