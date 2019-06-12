Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
STOKED: Ken O'Dowd held a low-key party at his office on the night of the 2019 federal election, surrounded by some of his volunteers and supporters.
STOKED: Ken O'Dowd held a low-key party at his office on the night of the 2019 federal election, surrounded by some of his volunteers and supporters. Matt Taylor GLA180519ODOWD
News

Final results for Flynn declared by AEC

MATT HARRIS
by
12th Jun 2019 7:20 PM

THE final results for Flynn were declared on Wednesday following the May 18 federal election.

Re-elected Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd attended the Australian Electoral Commission office where Flynn divisional returning officer Kathryn Bolt declared the results of the poll.

Named as a slight favourite with the bookies to take Flynn on the eve of the election, Mr O'Dowd's victory was assured only hours after the polls closed on election day.

Mr O'Dowd experienced a 7.62 per cent swing in his favour on a two-candidate preferred basis against Labor's Zac Beers and had a first-preference swing of 0.83 per cent.

The final results for Flynn from the 2019 federal election.
The final results for Flynn from the 2019 federal election. AEC

Flynn MP since 2010, Mr O'Dowd said it was an honour to be officially re-elected.

"In my maiden speech I said and I will say it again - to represent the Queenslanders in Flynn is a great responsibility and for as long as I am entrusted with this responsibility I will give it absolutely everything I have,” Mr O'Dowd said.

"It is a privilege to represent our community and I am committed to providing strong and effective representation to achieve further great results for everyone in Flynn during this term.”

One Nation candidate Sharon Lohse scored 17,531 votes (19.6 per cent) of the first-preference count.

Final count

  • Ken O'Dowd (LNP): 52,472 votes; 58.66% (Two Candidate Preferred). 33,894 votes; 37.89% (First Preference)
  • Zac Beers (ALP): 36,985 votes; 41.34% (TCP). 25,628 votes; 28.65% (FP)
  • Eligible electors: 103,056
  • Turnout: 92.16%
auspol australian electoral commission federal election 2019 flynn electorate ken o'dowd mp
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    REPLAY: Kirwan High v St Brendan’s schoolboys clash

    premium_icon REPLAY: Kirwan High v St Brendan’s schoolboys clash

    Rugby League Welcome to the replay of Aaron Payne Cup clash between Kirwan State High and St Brendan’s kicking off from 10.15am. WATCH THE GAME LIVE HERE >>

    GALLERY: Army cadets out in force for training

    premium_icon GALLERY: Army cadets out in force for training

    Community 30 cadets spent the time living under tents with no technology

    STATE BUDGET: Butcher's take on what it means for Gladstone

    premium_icon STATE BUDGET: Butcher's take on what it means for Gladstone

    News A snapshot of what Gladstone will receive from the 2019/20 budget.