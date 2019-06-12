Final results for Flynn declared by AEC

STOKED: Ken O'Dowd held a low-key party at his office on the night of the 2019 federal election, surrounded by some of his volunteers and supporters.

THE final results for Flynn were declared on Wednesday following the May 18 federal election.

Re-elected Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd attended the Australian Electoral Commission office where Flynn divisional returning officer Kathryn Bolt declared the results of the poll.

Named as a slight favourite with the bookies to take Flynn on the eve of the election, Mr O'Dowd's victory was assured only hours after the polls closed on election day.

Mr O'Dowd experienced a 7.62 per cent swing in his favour on a two-candidate preferred basis against Labor's Zac Beers and had a first-preference swing of 0.83 per cent.

Flynn MP since 2010, Mr O'Dowd said it was an honour to be officially re-elected.

"In my maiden speech I said and I will say it again - to represent the Queenslanders in Flynn is a great responsibility and for as long as I am entrusted with this responsibility I will give it absolutely everything I have,” Mr O'Dowd said.

"It is a privilege to represent our community and I am committed to providing strong and effective representation to achieve further great results for everyone in Flynn during this term.”

One Nation candidate Sharon Lohse scored 17,531 votes (19.6 per cent) of the first-preference count.

