Final inspection next week for old prawn farm

THE FINAL inspection of an abandoned prawn farm at South Trees is scheduled for next week.

The 2ha area is in a tidal zone in the Boyne River Basin and in the 1990s was leased by Vijay Ram as a prawn, mud crab and barramundi farm.

It was abandoned in 1999.

Its rehabilitation project is nearing completion, with a final inspection scheduled next week.

In February last year, Moreton Environmental was awarded the job of cleaning the site.

A Fisheries Queensland spokesperson said both ponds had been treated and filled with a mixture of treated and clean fill.

"Levels will be surveyed to ensure the original profile of the tidal flat has been restored,” the spokesperson said.

"Once the rehabilitation works are completed, a program of monitoring will commence to ensure acid sulphate soils have been neutralised and track any re-establishment of mangrove and biota communities.”

Gladstone Conservation Council president Jan Arens said he was keen to see problems like this remedied, but the prawn farm was on the smaller side of the scale in terms of the environmental problems Gladstone was facing.

The abandoned prawn farm is on Gladstone-Benaraby Rd on the way to Tannum Sands.

Last month a Fisheries Queensland spokesperson said there were no toxins at the site.

"The water in the ponds had become acidic and over time acid sulfate soils had developed on the site,” they said.

"The rehabilitation project included treatment of soil and water to meet strict environmental standards.”