Final days to tender for $3m Gladstone region project

Tenders are open for the construction of a demountable control room at the Rio Tinto Alcan Yarwun plant.

Rio Tinto Alcan Yarwun has called for tenders for a construction project worth up to $3m in the Gladstone region.

Tenders opened for the construction of the Control Room near the site’s red mud processing area on March 3, which was listed on website EstimateOne.

Construction companies have just four days remaining to submit their tenders.

The project requires work involving 17 trades.

Entry to the control room is via an bridge onto an external veranda with an outdoor area for workers.

The elevated control room will feature offices and workstations for a Team Leader, a process technician, plus four additional workstations for staff.

A kitchenette and dining area sit in the middle of the structure, while male, female and disabled toilets, a shower room, locker and PPE area and laundry complete the control room.

Stockpile and cogeneration at Rio Tinto Alcan Yarwun. Photo Contributed / RTA

Initially, a demolition crew and surveyors are required to prepare the site for the new demountable control room, which will require architectural input for balustrades, handrails, painting or rendering, metalwork and signage.

The control room will require a civil contractor to establish building pads, plus an electrician and a plumber in the fit out.

The structural works associated with the control room require piling works, concreting and formwork, reinforcing suppliers, masonry supply and structural steel.

A 20 metre by 7.5 metre six bay car park, containing one disabled parking space is also part of the tender.

The Rio Tinto Alcan Yarwun site is an alumina refinery, processing bauxite for the production of aluminium.

The refinery is situated 10km northwest of Gladstone on Hanson Road and was opened in 2005.

Red mud is produced during the Bayer process used to refine bauxite into aluminium and is generally stored on site at alumina refineries.

To obtain tender documents or lodge your tenders visit the EstimateOne website.

