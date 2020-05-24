FINAL DAY: Top-20 rugby league players in Gladstone

ONE OF THE GREATS: Will Krystal Sulter be in Gladstone best-ever 20 players? Surely. PICTURE: Colleen James.

RUGBY LEAGUE: A couple of weeks ago The Observer put the feelers out to ask Rugby League Gladstone clubs on their members who think deserve a spot in the top-20 male and female list.

It's for all eras.

The request ends this Monday by 5pm.

The feedback from clubs so far has been minimal but Gladstone Wallabys' Danny Burns sent through his list of the best women and these are Chelsea Baker, Danielle Gillmeister, Kristal Johnson, Tracey Roots, Nadine Day, Zeah Lane, Kate Cunningham, Vassa Hunter, Krystal Sulter, Jill Kornbrekke, and Shakerra Upotongia.

Other comments that have come through on the Wallaby Rugby League Gladstone Facebook page have been from Natalie Redgrave.

"Carly Hill because she is always helping her teammates no matter how buggered she is! Always giving 100 per cent and then more! Helps her teammates do better and be better on game days by pushing them harder," Redgrave said.

Brendon Howarth said Tanya Howarth was worthy of a spot.

"Because she is a hard-hitting forward that works hard for her team and also lifts the team when they're down," he said.

Correspondence from the Gladstone Brothers was also strong with David Ahern suggesting

Leif Audet, Matt Jones, Will Jarvis, Ben Platt, and Dean O'Dowd as some of Gladstone's best.

Current CQ Capras chief executive Peter White's name has been mentioned more than once while Tony Austin, David Wright, and Craig Taylor were mentioned.

Col O'Brien, Kev Manderson, Brian Fitzsimmons, and Ray McBeath were put forward by Michael Curran and Tony Gilligan recommended Fred Golder, Dave Sweeney, Shaun Dredge, and Jamie Cogill.

Wallaby's Jason Batchelor is tackled by Gladstone Brothers. PICTURE: Matt Taylor

These players were also echoed on the Wallabys Facebook page by Rodney Bayliss.

Kale Robertson put forward Paul Condren, Jason Batchelor, Kory Sbresni, Jayden Kiss, and Brandon Steele.

Gladstone Brothers president David Ahern expressed his thoughts on the best player.

"My vote for Gladstone's best would be Will Jarvis and his career started in 1998 to present," Ahern said.

"He plays at five-eighth or lock and he played for Queensland under-19s, is tough and durable and the motivator in the team.

"On top of that, he's a great bloke."

Please submit the players' names, playing position, and years played at the club by Monday, May 25 by 5pm.

