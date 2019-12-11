Why you should head to Crow Street Creative on Friday night

CROW Street Creative are hosting their final Friday night event for the year and it's set to go out with a bang.

This Friday will have performances from Gladstone emerging performer, John Eade and touring Brisbane artist Kodey Brims starting at 6pm.

The Australian pop-folk artist returns to the Queensland Coast for her December tour in support of her EP Out of My Hands.

Currently chasing her music career in Europe, Brims has found her style as a blend of pop vocal melodies, folk guitar and descriptive lyrics.

Photopia Art Gallery will be open till late with art displays to be intimate with guests, to ignite conversations about the artistic processes used or artist's interpretations.

Art workshops will be set for visitors to come and try some relaxing and crafty activities for free.

There will be kids' space with hula hoops and dress ups guided by the Gladstone Hula hoopers.

Food vendors including The Goodie Pocket, Nana's Kitchen and Busy Bee's Mobile cafe will be at the event.

There will also be open mic from 8.30pm.

Crow Street Creative is a licensed venue with a cash bar operating. The night starts at 6pm and entry is a gold coin donation at 8 Crow St, Gladstone Central.