Final chance to have your say on Agnes Water Carpark

Gladstone Regional Council will host a third community consultation session this afternoon relating to an Agnes Water carpark.

RESIDENTS will have a final opportunity to pose queries to Gladstone Regional Council about an Agnes Water carpark this afternoon.

Council will host a third community consultation session relating to the upcoming construction of a carpark at 5 Agnes St.

Today’s session will be held from 5-7.15pm at Agnes Water Community Centre, 71 Springs Rd.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said the session will provide residents a clearer understanding of the project and its expected results.

“Due to COVID-19 restrictions numbers are limited and RSVPs are required for contact tracing purposes and to ensure social distancing is maintained,” Cr Burnett said.

Council hosted two pop-up stalls on July 20 and July 22, which provided an opportunity for residents to gain further understanding of the project which will commence construction in September.

Residents attending the session are required to RSVP, and adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Visit GRC’s Conversations platform at conversations.gladstone.qld.gov.au and click on the Agnes Water Beach Visitor Carpark tile to RSVP, or call 4970 0700.