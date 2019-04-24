Final candidates revealed in the fight for Flynn

FLYNN candidates for the two major parties will be placed at the top and bottom of the ballot paper at the upcoming federal election.

Today's ballot draw revealed some surprises for Flynn voters with eight candidates confirmed in the fight to win the important marginal seat.

Two independents - Duncan Scott and Murray Peterson - plus Fraser Anning's Conservative National Party candidate Marcus Hiesler have joined the battle to unseat incumbent member from the Liberal National Party Ken O'Dowd.

Meanwhile United Australia Party canned its original candidate for Flynn, Jacob Rush.

Nathan Harris is now vying for the Central Queensland seat for Clive Palmer's party.

Marcus John Hiesler is the candidate for Flynn for Fraser Anning's Conservative National Party.

Also taking on the major parties in Flynn is Greens candidate Jaiben Baker and One Nation candidate Sharon Lohse.

When voters hit the polls they will see Labor candidate Zac Beers's name at the top of the ballot paper and Mr O'Dowd - Flynn's MP of nine years - at the bottom.

For some, being last on the ballot draw is a worry due to 'donkey votes' where voters write one to eight from the top of the form.

But Mr O'Dowd refused to show any sign of concern.

"Eight is my lucky number," Mr O'Dowd said.

"I have never taken the seat of Flynn for granted.

"I respect the voters of Flynn and I know they understand how important their vote is at this election."

Despite taking the top spot Mr Beers said the ballot changed nothing for him and his campaign.

"My focus each and every day is still going to be getting out and talking to as many people as I can about the issues that are important to them," Mr Beers said.

"(The LNP) has failed to take action on casualisation and insecure work, failed to get wages growing and failed to deliver the jobs and infrastructure our region desperately needs."

Far-right senator Fraser Anning this year registered his own party, the Conservative National Party.

Yesterday a spokesman for Mr Anning confirmed the party had a candidate for each of Queensland's 30 seats including Mr Hiesler for the seat of Flynn.