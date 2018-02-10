Final call for you to complete Boom, Bust, Recharge survey

FINAL DAYS: The Boom, Bust, Recharge survey closes on February 13. Go to www.gcci.com.au to complete it.

THE deadline for the third instalment of Gladstone's Boom, Bust, Recharge business survey is fast approaching and businesses that haven't completed the survey have been urged to participate.

Businesses have until February 13 to complete the survey, which is being conducted by consultancy group Amarna, on behalf of the Gladstone Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Preliminary results from the survey have been released, offering further insight into how business sentiment in the region is faring.

Those results have shown a rise in Gladstone businesses looking to increase their workforce.

It was found that 26 per cent of businesses that had responded so far had indicated, in relation to workforce, their outlook for the next 12 months was to 'increase the workforce'.

In the same study undertaken in 2016, only 17 per cent of responding businesses indicated the same outlook.

A further 60 per cent of businesses responding so far have indicated their outlook is to 'retain the workforce', while in 2016 just 53 per cent indicated a similar outlook.

With only a few days remaining to undertake the survey, GCCI president Carl Carter is calling on all Gladstone region business managers and owners to complete the survey.

"It only takes 10 minutes to undertake the survey, but the results are invaluable to the chamber," Mr Carter said.

"We will analyse and use the results to be a strong voice in advocating for business needs specific to the Gladstone region."

Amarna director Lyndal Hansen said the 2018 survey had received 220 responses so far out of a goal of 250, but would love to reach the magic 300 number.

"We'd like over 250 because the last survey in 2016 we had 253, but the survey before (2014) we only had 212," Ms Hansen said.

"I wanted 300 but had to readjust, my ambitions may have been slightly high, but we've been plugging it and people do things at the last minute so I'm very confident we'll get a little burst at the end."

Ms Hansen said it was crucial businesses participated in the survey.

"It's really important - we need to make sure the right messages are coming through and it's not just the messages from those business who do connect, it's those businesses who may not have connected in agencies before," she said.

"Sometimes the story from the businesses who always connect may not be the story for everyone.

"So we do need everyone's story and it's really important we get that holistic view of what's happening here locally."

Final results of the survey will be published in late March.

Go to www.gcci.com.au to complete the survey.