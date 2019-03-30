Final call for bets in Gladstone

CLOSING SOON: The UBET TAB agency on Dawson Rd will close its doors at the end of May.

PUNTERS will have less options when it comes to placing an in-person bet when the region's last TAB agency closes its doors in less than two months.

The Dawson Rd agency, located next to Dicey's Bar and Grill, is Gladstone's only dedicated TAB venue.

A Tabcorp spokesman said the agency would shut on May 29.

"While the Dawson Rd TAB will close when the lease on its premises expires on May 29, there are still six other TAB venues in Gladstone allowing punters to place bets with us in person," he said.

The tab.ubet.com venue finder also lists pub TAB locations at Calliope and Tannum Sands, while TAB venues also exist at the Miriam Vale Hotel and Agnes Water Tavern.

It's understood Tabcorp is dedicated to retaining a strong retail presence and that retail betting formed almost half of Tabcorp's first-half results for the 2018/19 financial year.

Retail betting includes TAB agencies and pub TAB venues.

Tabcorp made a $3.5billion turnover in digital (online betting) for the first half of 18/19, retail betting raked in almost $4billion.

MY SAY - Closure comes as no surprise

THE impending closure of Gladstone's last dedicated TAB agency comes as no surprise to me considering how many online gambling websites are now available.

I could list at least half a dozen of them off the top of my head but I'll refrain from doing so.

You've probably seen an ad for one on the TV within the last couple of days.

They'll spruik odds, promotions and other lures in order to drag punters into their net.

I personally don't have a problem with these ads but for some people seeing them it increases the temptation into placing a bet - they wouldn't run these ads if that wasn't the case.

They're in the business of making money and I won't begrudge them of that.

Now I'll admit I don't mind the odd punt now and then, but I'll usually stick to more "mainstream" sports - league, soccer, cricket, AFL and American sports.

I've been to TAB agencies before, but haven't done so for at least five years.

Myself, like countless others, prefer to place a bet online or via a phone app.

I'd much rather do this in comfort on my couch and not be in a cramped room attempting to fill out a bet slip with a miniature pencil and running the risk of filling in the wrong box.

The biggest attraction of online gambling is convenience.

Tabcorp isn't the only business to transition away from the physical touch.

Coles boss Steven Cain recently confirmed the supermarket chain would open robotic warehouses in Sydney and Melbourne by 2023.

The move is designed to met the rapidly growing needs of its web-based sales.

They will each use about 1000 small robots to load fresh and dry grocery items from a grid of shelves into boxes ready for delivery.

The technology can gather 50 items for an order in less than three minutes.

Does this surprise me? Not really. Any business worth its grain of salt needs to adapt with the times and gambling companies are no exception.