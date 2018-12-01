Final by-election results revealed

Almost 11,000 people failed to vote in the November 17 Gladstone Regional Council by-election

Almost 11,000 people failed to vote in the November 17 Gladstone Regional Council by-election Mike Knott BUN251117ELECTION9

RESULTS from the Gladstone Regional Council by-election are now official after the cut-off date for postal votes closed earlier this week.

Natalia Muszkat, who was sworn into council last Friday, won by 889 votes ahead of Colin Burke.

Almost 11,000 people failed to vote in the November 17 by-election, held to find a replacement for former councillor Cindi Bush.

Mayor Matt Burnett has written to Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe asking for fail-to-vote fines to be waived for the 10,968 people who didn't vote.

"Many residents were still unaware of the election timetable and I am confident that, had our request for a postal vote ballot been approved, voter participation would have been higher," a portion of the letter read.

Postal votes had to be returned by November 27.

FINAL BY-ELECTION RESULTS

Natalia Muszkat 7336 votes (26.33 per cent)

Colin Burke 6447 votes (23.14 per cent)

Mark McLachlan 5228 votes (18.76 per cent)

Pat Laws 5071 votes (18.2 per cent)

Lynette Dahl 2908 votes (10.44 per cent)

Sue Beardmore 874 votes (3.14 per cent)