OUT IN NATURE: Parents and students have taken ownership of the garden at the Tannum Kindergarden. Pictured: Noah Sheppard, Mia Robinson, Charlie CupittSam Cupitt, Finn Sheppard, Quincy McNamara and Marco Robinson, Petra and Marko Robinson, Robbie Cupitt and Anita McNamara.
Film screening at Tannum says children need more freedom

Julia Bartrim
by
14th May 2018 4:30 AM

IT TOOK six months to organise, but in less than two weeks time, an internationally award-winning film will screen at Tannum Sands.

The film, a documentary titled Nature Play, is a Danish/American collaboration and has a controversial message about how we are raising our children.

The screening was organised by a group of parents from Tannum Sands Kindergarten including mother of two, Petra Robinson.

The documentary claims that the way children are being brought up - confined to classrooms, sitting tests, with very little chance to explore the natural world - amounts to child abuse.

Petra, a Boyne Island resident of 15 years said it took six months of community fund-raising to secure the $440 needed to screen the film.

"It will be interesting to see what the response of the community will be,” she said.

"I am just spreading the message nothing else.”

She said living at Boyne gave plenty of opportunities to provide her young children, Mia and Marco, with time in the natural world.

"Kids are between four walls just too much and consider where we live, (at Boyne/Tannum) you've got the beach, the river, canoe point, mangroves, the mud,” she said.

Petra is considering home schooling her children and said "the research shows we are creating anxious, neurotic kids, they are just competing even from early years of schooling”.

Catch the screening

May 26 at Tannum Sands Kindergarten.

Adults only, BYO alcohol if desired.

Cost $15 (excluding parents who have already contributed)

RSVP Petra 0405 067 109 or Kindergarten 4973 7021

