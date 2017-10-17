25°
Film premiere proves a success

FAMILY SUPPORT: Jakob Holmes, Mareika Chauntler, Ryan Chauntler, Colleen and John Chauntler and Katherine Holmes at the premiere of the film about Mareika's battle with breast cancer.
FAMILY SUPPORT: Jakob Holmes, Mareika Chauntler, Ryan Chauntler, Colleen and John Chauntler and Katherine Holmes at the premiere of the film about Mareika's battle with breast cancer. Kim Cooke
Julia Bartrim
AN EXCLUSIVE Gladstone film premiere saw 120 people pack into one of Gladstone Cinema's theatres.

The film, Goddess Mareika, about local woman Mareika Chauntler's battle with breast cancer, shown last Thursday evening, was produced by Film Platter in collaboration with local artists.

Mareika thanked everyone for attending and had a message for the crowd.

"If nothing else, please take away with you this: Don't just look for lumps, I had no lumps. Looking down on myself, I couldn't see the changes in my right breast. It was only when I looked in the mirror that I could see the small change - the dimpling,” she said.

She shared her thoughts on 'what it means to be a goddess': "She is a woman who holds her head up - takes grace in one hand and faith in the other - turns and faces life's difficulties with fortitude and strength and slowly moves forward.”

The funds raised at the film night are yet to be tallied but there's no doubt it was a successful evening.

