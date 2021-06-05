Menu
A beloved figure in the Queensland film industry will travel to Germany to treat an aggressive brain tumour thanks to the $100,000+ raised from community.
Lifestyle

Film industry identity in real-life fight for life

by GREG STOLZ
5th Jun 2021 5:59 AM
A QUEENSLAND film industry identity who is fighting aggressive brain cancer will fly to Germany on Saturday for radical treatment as a massive community fundraising campaign continues.

Queensland Touring Film Festival director and father-of-three Jed Cahill, 42, has been given just 12 months to live after being diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma.

Gold Coast film industry identity Jed Cahill with wife Jacinta and children Willow, 4, Max, 8, and Ruby, 9. Jed has been diagnosed with aggressive brain cancer and is making a mercy dash to Germany for urgent treatment. A film festival is being held at the Gold Coast Arts Centre to help raise funds for the treatment. Picture: NIGEL HALLETT
With his young family in tow for support, the popular TAFE film teacher and Nippers official is heading to Duderstadt, in central Germany, for treatment at the Institute for Tumour in a bid to save or at least extend his life.

Mr Cahill and his family were given special Federal Government clearance to make the mercy dash amid the pandemic.

Film maker Jed Cahill ran the popular Queensland Tourism Film Festival and In The Bin short film festival on the Gold Coast.
A lunch at Currumbin RSL last weekend, hosted by Olympian Brooke Hanson, raised more than $100,000 towards the treatment.

A short film festival is being held at the Gold Coast's Home of the Arts Centre (HOTA) on Saturday night to raise further funds for the six-month journey, which is expected to cost at least $200,000.

"It is literally a race with life and death," festival spokeswoman Alison Cole said.

"Jed's only hope at living more than a year is to get to Germany, fast, where a treatment (immunotherapy may extend his life significantly.

"The 'Shorts for Jed' film festival promises to be quite a night with 16 great short films, a bar, and an eclectic mix of surfers, filmmakers, locals, VIPs and family.

"It'll be fun. And it's for a genuinely good cause. Come along. Or flick Jed a few bucks. Either way, you'll be helping save a man's life, and the welfare of a lovely young family."

Jed Cahill with his mum Lynley Cahill
Since being diagnosed in March, Jed has undergone emergency surgery to remove part of the tumour and has also had radiation and chemotherapy.

He told The Courier-Mail last month that he was determined to win the battle for the sake of his family - wife Jacinta and children Ruby, 9, Max, 7, and Willow 4.

In the Bin film festival director Jed Cahill sets up for Roma's silent film night with musicians Loretta Waldron and Emily Walker. Photo Lucy Killip / Western Star
"I know I've got s. t (cancer) in my head that's hard to get out, but I know I can beat it. It's all about the power of positivity," he said.

Tickets to the film festival are available from Home of the Artswhile a GoFundMe page has also been set to support Jed and his family.

