'Film destination': Huge Gladstone festival returns for third year

Tegan Annett
| 10th Jun 2017 4:30 AM
ACTION: Submissions are now open for next year's Capricorn Film Festival. Organiser of the festival Luke Graham with Gladstone Cinema's Renee Kornbrekke and Aidan Lisle.
ACTION: Submissions are now open for next year's Capricorn Film Festival. Organiser of the festival Luke Graham with Gladstone Cinema's Renee Kornbrekke and Aidan Lisle. Paul Braven GLA090717FILM

SAVVY filmmakers are on a mission to create a new industry in Gladstone's arts scene, starting with ramping up the Capricornia Film Festival.

Entries have opened for this year's event, which organiser and film producer Luke Graham promises will be their biggest yet.

For its third year, the film festival will be longer, held at new locations, and will offer more community events, changes that Mr Graham said would make the festival rival some of the state's best film events.

"People come to Gladstone for work. Rarely do they come here for a destination event, so we want to make Gladstone a film destination,” he said.

A third category for primary school-aged entrants will be added to next year's event.

As part of a partnership with the Gladstone Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority's Local Marine Advisory Committee, the youngest entrants will showcase the Great Barrier Reef in their films.

Entries are open until September 14, roughly a month before the festival is held. An ambitious goal has been set to triple last year's submissions of 22 films.

For more information visit capricornfilmfestival.com.

Tough new rules weeks away for $70b Curtis Island plants

Tough new rules weeks away for $70b Curtis Island plants

REALITY is sinking in that Curtis Island's three $70billion plants are just one month away from new, heavy scrutiny from the Federal Government.

'Staggering': Long-term crisis warning as gas demand drops

The GLNG flare.

Gas demand drops by 16%.

Dad watches as pregnant young daughter taken to jail

But it was her own actions that led her there.

Treasurer says TC Debbie fallout to hit state budget

Treasurer Curtis Pitt flanked by Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher and Fisheries Minister Bill Byrne at Friday's fisheries announcement.

THE budget will cop a hit in excess of $1 billion as a result.

Forum tonight to discuss cost of radical Islam to Australia

Tonight's meeting isn't anti-Muslim, rather, it's tackling the threat of radical Islam.

10 jobs in Gladstone up for grabs right now

There are lots of jobs up for grabs in Gladstone including a newspaper delivery driver

Lots of jobs up for grabs in Gladstone

A chance to support marriage equality at Splendour 2017

TOURING: Sigur Rós is an Icelandic post-rock band from Reykjavík formed in 1994.

Thanks to Sigur Ros and Margaret Court

Big-name headliner boosts local acts at Coast festival

Boy & Bear will headline the Sea N Sound festival this weekend at Mooloolaba.

Big names and local faces at Mooloolaba music festival

A 10m sculpture of Kanye West's sad face will head Splendour

RAPPER: Kanye West performing at Splendour in the Grass 2011.

"What can you put inside Sad Kanye to make him happy?"

Monk's looking for love on Bachelorette

SOPHIE Monk will star in season three of The Bachelorette Australia.

Book review: Murder most mystifying in Amos Decker sequel

David Baldacci's latest novel is a thriller

Steve Carell on his latest turn as Despicable Me's anti-hero

Gru meets his twin brother Dru in a scene from the movie Despicable Me 3.

Carell plays both Gru and his twin brother Dru in new film

Taylor Swift / Katy Perry feud just got a lot more dirty

Maybe it's just a coincidence...

Apple music revolution from iPod to HomePod with some Beats

An Apple executive introduces HomePod speakers at Apple Inc.s Worldwide Developers Conference.

HomePod, Solo 3 Wireless and AirPods build on iPod success

Phil Collins rushed to hospital after nasty fall

Phil Collins thinks Sir Paul McCartney is condescending. The 65-year-old star is former fan of the legendary singer, but his perception of Sir Paul took a sharp downward turn following an encounter at the Party at the Palace event at Buckingham Palace in 2002, which marked the Golden Jubilee of Britain's Queen Elizabeth.

Rocker has accident on midnight trip to the toilet.

Lorde brings Melodrama to Australia this November

Lorde announces her Melodrama Tour, to hit Australia in November 2017.

Kiwi star Lorde announces outdoor shows Downi Under

