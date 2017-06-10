'Film destination': Huge Gladstone festival returns for third year

ACTION: Submissions are now open for next year's Capricorn Film Festival. Organiser of the festival Luke Graham with Gladstone Cinema's Renee Kornbrekke and Aidan Lisle.

SAVVY filmmakers are on a mission to create a new industry in Gladstone's arts scene, starting with ramping up the Capricornia Film Festival.

Entries have opened for this year's event, which organiser and film producer Luke Graham promises will be their biggest yet.

For its third year, the film festival will be longer, held at new locations, and will offer more community events, changes that Mr Graham said would make the festival rival some of the state's best film events.

"People come to Gladstone for work. Rarely do they come here for a destination event, so we want to make Gladstone a film destination,” he said.

A third category for primary school-aged entrants will be added to next year's event.

As part of a partnership with the Gladstone Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority's Local Marine Advisory Committee, the youngest entrants will showcase the Great Barrier Reef in their films.

Entries are open until September 14, roughly a month before the festival is held. An ambitious goal has been set to triple last year's submissions of 22 films.

For more information visit capricornfilmfestival.com.