'Fill those shops': Goondoon St arcade gets new lease on life

The team at Gladstone Engineering Alliance have big plans to reinvigorate the main street with their purchase of the city arcade.

GOONDOON Street's city arcade will soon have a new lease on life as a bustling business hub.

Gladstone Engineering Alliance recently snapped up the commercial property as place to call home and to rent out three other offices.

Chief executive officer Carli Homann said they hoped to reinvigorate the CBD and were working closely with Gladstone Regional Council as part of the Jump Start the City Heart initiative.

She said they have plans to renovate and refurbish the arcade to transform it into a space that celebrates Gladstone's history.

"We have plans to bring a visual, digital technology gallery walkway, it'll be an interactive gallery to educate and promote the history of Gladstone,” she said.

Gladstone Engineering Alliance has purchased the Goondoon St city arcade, and they have big plans to turn it into a business hub. Paul Braven

GEA will call one of the four offices home and is now looking for tenants for the remaining offices..

She said already two Gladstone businesses, who are GEA members, had shown interest in moving in.

"We're hoping to have about 100-150 people working in the arcade,” she said.

"This is about offering businesses the opportunity to have an office in the CBD ... and we can pass on those benefits to other Goondoon St businesses, including hospitality.

"We want to make it look good, to fill those shops and make sure we're bringing people back into Goondoon St.”

GEA is a not for profit, which has been operating in the Region for 14 years and is self-sufficient financially through its memberships and managed programs.

"This is a massive achievement for the organisation, and is a testament to past and present staff and committee members who have always focused on building and promoting SME's and the Gladstone Region,” Ms Homann said.

"This is also about saying GEA is confident in the market and determined to be here in ten years time.”

Mrs Homann said she hoped GEA would be ready to move in to their new office in six months.