Malavine Pulini (right) and Isikeli Feleatoua Pulini (left) as they arrived at Brisbane District Court this morning. PIcture: Glenn Hunt/AAP
Crime

‘Felt like a slave’: Couple jailed over forced labour

by Nicholas McElroy
16th Apr 2019 5:29 PM
A BRISBANE couple who took away a Fijian woman's freedom and "compromised her human rights" have been sent to prison for at least two years.

Isikeli Feleatoua Pulini, 60, and Malavine Pulini, 48, were sentenced to five and six years prison respectively in the Brisbane District Court today with a non-parole period of two years.

A jury found the pair guilty to forced labour offences after they pleaded guilty to harbouring and illegal non-citizen.

Mrs Pulini was convicted of an additional human trafficking offence.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had her passport taken from her and she was forced to work for the couple from 2008 to 2016 for about $250 per fortnight.

The court heard in a victim impact statement from the woman that she felt "helpless" and "treated like a slave" as she toiled on call and around the clock for the couple for eight years.

