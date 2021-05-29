Menu
Police handcuffed and pepper sprayed several people at an anti-lockdown protest in Melbourne on Saturday, a witness has said. Picture: Alex Coppel.
News

Fights break out at anti-lockdown rally

by Anton Nilsson
29th May 2021 2:01 PM | Updated: 2:17 PM

Police handcuffed and pepper sprayed several people at an anti-lockdown protest in Melbourne on Saturday, a witness has said.

The scuffles happened after a splinter group broke off from a protest march aimed at voicing displeasure with Victoria’s coronavirus lockdown, which was announced on Thursday and slated to last for seven days.

A handful of people were sprayed by police after scuffles broke out, a News Corp photographer at the scene said.

Several people were also handcuffed and put in police vans.

Police handcuffed and pepper sprayed several people at an anti-lockdown protest in Melbourne on Saturday. Picture: Alex Coppel.
The scuffles happened after a splinter group broke off from a protest march aimed at voicing displeasure with Victoria’s coronavirus lockdown, which was announced on Thursday and slated to last for seven days. Picture: Alex Coppel.
A handful of people were sprayed by police after scuffles broke out. Picture: Alex Coppel.
Scuffles broke out at the protest. Picture: Alex Coppel.
The protesters took to the streets to voice their displeasure with Victoria’s lockdown. Picture: Alex Coppel.
Victoria police would not comment.

A spokesman for the force said a statement would be released when the demonstration was over.

“It’s still early days,” the spokesman said.

Pictures from the scene at Flagstaff Gardens showed a heavy presence of masked police officers. Many of them were wearing protective eyewear.

Most protesters were maskless, and both their uncovered faces and their presence on the streets in defiance of the lockdown would have violated coronavirus restrictions.

The state government has empowered police to issue on-the-spot fines of $1,652 for individuals who don’t comply with the emergency restrictions.

People who don’t wear masks also risk $200 fines.

“The virus does not respond to protests, the virus response to public health measures,” Victorian Health Minister Martin Foley commented at a press conference on Saturday.

“There are five legal reasons to leave your home. Protesting against a virus is not going to work. And if you do, you are breaching the public health orders and Victoria Police will hold you to account for that, and that involves significant fines.”

The state recorded five new coronavirus cases on Saturday.

More to come. 

Originally published as Fights break out at anti-lockdown rally

