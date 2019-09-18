Anthony Milford is reportedly fighting to save his Broncos career.

Broncos $1 million star Anthony Milford is officially fighting for his future at Brisbane, with club legend and director Darren Lockyer putting him on notice.

Milford was named as one of eight Broncos players who went to play poker machines at a Sydney pub the night before their embarrassing 58-0 finals exit at the hands of the Eels.

Lockyer didn't mince his words in saying the result was "a dagger to the heart".

"Milf got changed back to fullback mid-season and I think he just needs an off-season training there," Lockyer told Channel 9's QLDER.

"He needs to get his fitness where it needs to be for a fullback. He needs to get better at his positional play.

"Again, he's probably in that category of those senior players that they really need to have a massive off-season for them to cement their spot next year."

Milford is reportedly on his "last chance" at the Broncos, having not lived up to his hefty price tag.

Milford has struggled for form since former halves partner Ben Hunt left the club to join the Broncos in 2018.

Anthony Seibold sees Milford's long-term future at fullback, but he clearly has some work to do on his fitness and support play.

It is understood Milford needs a big off-season to convince Seibold that he is worthy of being in the club's long-term plans.