Fighting for a plastic bag free Agnes Water

Ban the plastic bag group at Agnes Water Contributed
Gregory Bray
by

GEORGIA Hughes is on a mission to rid the world of plastic bags and has begun her crusade at Agnes Water and Seventeen Seventy.

"I'd like to become a shopping bag guerrilla, accosting shoppers carrying plastic bags and lecturing them on the evils of plastic. Then I'd give them one of our recycled cotton carry bags,” she said.

Ms. Hughes hasn't used a plastic shopping bag for 20 years and has amassed a large collection of material and string bags.

"I've tried to make my house plastic free and have nearly succeeded. The only plastics I can't avoid buying are milk bottles, dog food, rice and pasta packets,” she said.

But last September when the State Government announced that lightweight plastic shopping bags will be banned at all retail shops Ms. Hughes decided it was definitely time to help her fellow shoppers make the change to a plastic bag free community.

The only thing she needed was a place where volunteers could meet to sew material shopping bags. "Eventually I walked outside to feed my dogs and saw the perfect place. My shed,” she said.

Soon afterwards, the first bag was made from an old pillow case and immediately given away.

Since last September, Ms. Hughes and her small group of volunteers have gathered for a few hours each week to sift through the donated pillow cases and turn them into shopping bags.

To date they've produced close to 100 bags which they continue to give away for free.

Recycled material bags Contributed

"If people want to donate anything we're always in need of sewing cotton and used pillow cases or bags, not new ones or anything with plastic in them, because we firmly believe in the motto of re-use, recycle, re-purpose. We also need an overlocker if someone has one they no longer need.

"The next step is branding each bag with our local logo so visitors from around the region and the world can take home a unique and useful product,” she said.

The group meet each Tuesday morning from 9-12am at 4 Springs Rd. Agnes Water. For further details visit their Facebook site

Ms. Hughes said, "One re-usable bag replaces 700 plastic bags in lifetime. It's a small start but we're moseying along.”

