Fighter jet crashes into building

A FIGHTER jet has reportedly crashed into a building in California.
According to reports the F-16 jet crashed through the roof of a commercial building near the March Air Force Base in Riverside.
It is believed the pilot was able to eject from the aircraft safely.
Riverside County firefighters have requested a full hazardous materials response as the plane was loaded with artillery.
Authorities have shut down a nearby highway over explosion concerns.
