Fighter jet crashes into building

A FIGHTER jet has reportedly crashed into a building in California.

According to reports the F-16 jet crashed through the roof of a commercial building near the March Air Force Base in Riverside.

It is believed the pilot was able to eject from the aircraft safely.

BREAKING PHOTOS: Hole seen in the top of commercial building where F-16 crashed in Riverside, California; pilot reportedly ejected before the crash (FOX 11 Los Angeles) pic.twitter.com/nHSSXnv9Ao — News Breaking LIVE (@NewsBreaking) May 16, 2019

Riverside County firefighters have requested a full hazardous materials response as the plane was loaded with artillery.

Authorities have shut down a nearby highway over explosion concerns.

More to come