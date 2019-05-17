Menu
Fighter jet crashes into building

17th May 2019 9:26 AM | Updated: 9:41 AM

A FIGHTER jet has reportedly crashed into a building in California.

According to reports the F-16 jet crashed through the roof of a commercial building near the March Air Force Base in Riverside.

It is believed the pilot was able to eject from the aircraft safely.

Riverside County firefighters have requested a full hazardous materials response as the plane was loaded with artillery.

Authorities have shut down a nearby highway over explosion concerns.

 

More to come

