Jyde Shaun Dwyer, 26, pleaded guilty driving unlicenced before Acting Magistrate Ron Muirhead in the Gladstone Magistrates Court
Crime

Fighter caught driving unlicensed

Jacobbe McBride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.a
21st Apr 2021 3:00 PM
A talented MMA fighter was hit where it hurts on Tuesday in the Gladstone Magistrates Court.

Jyde Shaun Dwyer, 26, pleaded guilty driving unlicensed before Acting Magistrate Ron Muirhead.

Prosecutor Kelvin Boyd read the facts of Dwyer’s case to the court, which commenced on January 1, 2021.

On that date, Dwyer completed a six month licence disqualification and he was instructed by the court to reapply, however, failed to do so.

Around 3pm on Tuesday, February 9 police from Coomera Road Policing Unit on the Gold Coast were conducting speeding enforcement on Gilston Rd, Nerang.

Dwyer was detected speeding in a grey Volkswagen Amarok ute and was stopped for the offence.

A roadside computer check confirmed Dwyer was unlicensed at the time and he had no lawful or emergency reason for driving.

Dwyer having his hand raised as the winner of his recent MMA bout in Gladstone recently.
Dwyer told police he was not aware he had to reapply for his licence but would rectify the situation as soon as possible.

Dwyer was issued a notice to appear in the Southport Magistrates Court, however, the matter was transferred to Gladstone on a plea of guilty.

Mr Muirhead fined Dwyer $750 and suspended him from driving for one month with a conviction recorded.

