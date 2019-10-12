Fight to keep RSL alive

FIGHT FOR RSL: Australian Army Signalman Chris Feros served in Western Sahara during the 90s, is part of the Mt Larcom RSL.

They know about war but Mt Larcom’s RSL is fighting a tough battle to keep the group alive.

With only seven veteran members and five volunteers, Mt Larcom’s RSL chapter has been grappling with rapidly dwindling numbers.

As older people die, and with few ex-service people living in the area, they must attract new members or risk folding.

“We’re a happy little bunch of ex-soldiers,” said Mt Larcom RSL president Brian Kessner. “But we need to keep the branch alive.”

The small team is organising two upcoming services – to commemorate the Battle of Beersheba and Remembrance Day – to which they hope to draw good crowds.

Their Long Tan service in August proved a success and Mr Kessner said cemented their commitment to continue the membership campaign.

“We were surprised by the turnout; it was so fantastic and it convinced us that the community wants these services,” said Mr Kessner.

“We’re just a little group of guys who want to keep the Anzac spirit alive in the community and we don’t want to see it fold which was on the cards years ago.”

To save the sub-branch, a decision was made for Mt Larcom RSL to come under the umbrella of the Wide Bay and District RSL.

Now it’s a matter of encouraging ex-service people to join which costs $20 a year.

People without a military background can also sign for free as volunteers.

Veteran Chris Feros, who served in the Western Sahara in 1992 and 1993, joined the chapter early this year when there were only three members.

“I became the fourth,” he said.

Mr Feros said the group had connected him with other likeminded military people in friendship and camaraderie.

It also helped him remember Major Susan Felsche, the first female to have been killed in service after World War II, whom he had known.

“I must admit is was the best thing I’ve done in my life because it’s helping with my PTSD,” he said.

Services to mark the Battle of Beersheba and Remembrance Day will be held on October 31 and November 11, gathering from 10.30am at Mt Larcom RSL at the showgrounds.