FIGHT PRIZE: Win tickets to see Horn take on Pacquiao

23rd Jun 2017 5:27 AM
You could be there for the fight of the century: Jeff Horn taking on eight-time world champion and all-time boxing great Manny Pacquiao in Brisbane.
IT'S the fight of the century - or so boxing promoters are calling it -- and now you and a friend could be at Suncorp Stadium to see the Battle of Brisbane on Sunday, July 2.

Thanks to  Main Event and Foxtel, we have a double pass to give away to see former Brisbane schoolteacher Jeff Horn take on eight-time world champion and all-time boxing great Manny Pacquiao at the home of Queensland sport.

You will also win a $2000 travel voucher.

Pacquiao is one of the best credentialed fighters to have ever fought here, and already about 45,000 of the 55,000 seats for the event have been sold. And you could be there, thanks to your favourite local news site.

There's even talk boxing greats Roberto Duran and Thomas "The Hitman" Hearns will be ringside in Brisbane to hopefully see the Hornet sting the Pacman.

Jeff Horn looked sharp at his final sparring session and he's ready to go for his WBO world welterweight title shot.

"If I win this I will have achieved my goal of winning a world title," he said. He would be fighting for all of Queensland and urged fans to get behind him.

So here's your chance to do just that. Want to witness one of the greatest moments in Australian sporting history?

Don't miss the chance.

Enter now at our competition page

 

 

For those of you unlucky in the draw, don't forget to watch it live through Fox Sports.

