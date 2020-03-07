WATCH THE VIDEO: Three women fight over toilet paper

“Think about what you’re doing”: Police were called to a Woolworths supermarket after a punch-up broke out over supplies.

“Think about what you’re doing”: Police were called to a Woolworths supermarket after a punch-up broke out over supplies.

It's happened.

The crazed panic buying of Australians stockpiling as coronavirus hysteria grows has led to yet another violent outbreak with two women filmed fighting over toilet paper at Woolworths.

This week there have been rumours of a knife being pulled during a scuffle over dwindling loo paper and police being forced use a taser to control a crowd at a supermarket.

And now a video shared on Facebook shows one woman punching another at least once as the nearby crowd screams in astonishment.

Ding ding yes bra live chullora bux report Fighting over toilet paper 🧻 worlds going to end be ready she knocked off my roll Posted by Bux Laalaa on Friday, 6 March 2020

Clutching grocery bags alongside a trolley loaded with toilet paper, the two women scream wildly as they throw punches and pull each other's hair.

"I just want one pack," one screams, aggressively shaking and pointing her finger.

"No, not one pack," another replies as she begs with the woman to leave her daughter alone.

Crowds nearby can be heard telling the manager to call the police, while another asks what the limit is for purchasing toilet paper.

During the week, the major supermarkets were forced to ration the sales of loo paper to keep the nation from running out as panic buying set in.