Soft drink and junk food could lead to types of cancer.
Fight cancer by saying no to junk food

Steph Allen
11th Oct 2019 7:00 AM | Updated: 10:14 AM
TODAY is World Obesity Day, and there is one message Cancer Council Queensland wants people to hear - say 'no' to sugary drinks.

According to a report released by Queensland Health this past week, using source data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics, research suggests that consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages and junk food plays a significant role in affecting obesity rates.

CEO Chris McMillan said action must be taken to highlight the amount o sugar and empty kJs in these drinks and the potential health impacts of high levels of consumption.

Each year in Australia, about 3900 cancer cases are attributed to unhealthy weight gain and research published in the International Journal of Cancer shows over 200,000 cancer cases could be avoided over the next 25 years if Australian adults maintain a healthy weight, an active lifestyle and a healthy diet.

