FIFO worker walks in on wife with best mate, gets jailed

THE IMAGE of his wife and kids at home waiting for him was all the motivation a former FIFO worker needed when he ever felt down about working away.

But when it was finally time to come home, 27-year-old Jesse Albert Giljevic was faced with a scenario far from the one he had pictured.

He came home to find his wife in bed with his best friend.

A court has heard that these were the events which led to a Gladstone man's addiction to meth and a subsequent string of offending.

Giljevic pleaded guilty in the Gladstone District Court to one count of unlawfully using a motor vehicle that did not belong to him and one count of operating a motor vehicle, an aggravated offence.

The facts of the offending saw Giljevic in the Clinton area on October 15, at O'Connell St looking for a vehicle to steal.

Upon finding one that looked suitable, he got inside and fired up the engine, the court heard.

The owner of the vehicle came out of the house and tried to stop him, but failed.

The owner then got into the other car in the driveway and began to pursue Giljevic, managing to block him off further down the street.

But this was nothing but a speed-bump in Giljevic's eyes, who attempted to drive up and over the road-blocking car, with the owner still inside.

He drove another 3km before getting out and leaving the car.

The car which had been driven over the top of, was a complete write-off, the court heard.

It was not disclosed in court whether the driver was injured.

Giljevic was arrested the following day and has spent the past 237 days in custody as a result.

The court heard the offending occurred just days after he was sentenced in the Gladstone Magistrates Court for similar offending, hence why he was serving time behind bars.

Defence lawyer Tom Polley said his client's situation was a "classic example” of how someone who had everything in life could be affected by the drug, meth.

He said his client was working full-time, married at just 19-years-old to his partner of whom he shared three children with.

He said it was the "traumatic” experience of seeing his wife cheating on his with his friend, that led him to try the drug.

"And it was the drug, that led him to committing the offences he is charged with before the court today,” Mr Polley said.

Despite being in jail for the past eight months, Giljevic said he was lucky and being behind bars was the wake-up call he needed.

He said it had forced him to completely re-evaluate his life choices, and was ready to start anew.

"I have lost so much, I will never touch ice again,” he said.

He was ordered to serve 10 months behind bars, with time already served taken into account.

He was released immediately on parole.

A conviction was recorded.