FIFO worker thought he was pacing his drinks

A FIFO worker has been disqualified from driving for three months.

A FIFO worker at Boyne Island has pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to drink-driving.

Stuart William Cosgrove, 20, appeared by phone on January 5 from the Australian Capital Territory.

The court was told that on November 29, Cosgrove was intercepted on Malpas St, Boyne Island, where he said he’d consumed alcohol at a licensed premises prior to driving.

He blew 0.083.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said his client had tried to pace his drinks and he thought he was okay to drive.

Cosgrove was fined $800 and disqualified from driving for three months.

