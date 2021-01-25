FIFO worker slapped woman at birthday party

David Robert Belfit pleaded guilty to four charges which arose after he slapped a woman at a birthday party.

A FIFO worker who “playfully” slapped his brother in law’s wife at a birthday party, which sparked an incident, appeared in a Gladstone court on Monday.

David Robert Belfit, 64, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to four charges including assaulting and obstructing a police officer, public nuisance and drink-driving.

Police prosecutor Merrilyn Hoskins read the facts of Belfit’s case to the court and Acting Magistrate Ross Woodford.

Police attended a residence at Calliope at 10.45am on November 21 after a reported disturbance.

Police arrived to find a ute parked in the middle of the road and Belfit talking to a group of people outside the house.

Belfit saw police arrive and jumped in the ute in order to move it from the road, before he ignored a police direction to stop and ran back into the house.

Belfit shoved his sister out of his way, which constituted the public nuisance charge, before he continued into the house and slammed the door on police, which constituted the obstruct charge.

As police pursued Belfit through the house, he slammed another door on police that caught the arm of an officer which constituted the assault police charge.

He was restrained and breath tested and results displayed a reading of 0.110, which constituted the drink-driving charge.

Belfit told police there had been a misunderstanding between he and his brother-in-law after he playfully slapped his brother-in-law’s wife, which sparked an incident and resulted in police being called.

Belfit also told the responding officers he had consumed 12 cans of mid-strength beer that evening.

Acting Magistrate Ross Woodford convicted and fined Belfit a total of $1500 and disqualified him from driving for three months.

